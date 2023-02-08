Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

NYSE:EW opened at $80.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,975. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.