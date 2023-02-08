DA Davidson Weighs in on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 130.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

