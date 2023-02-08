Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Motors’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GM. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.