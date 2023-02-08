FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HP opened at $45.69 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

