FY2023 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Raised by William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $9.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.77. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $507.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.18 and a 200-day moving average of $395.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.