Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.0 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

