Brokers Offer Predictions for Littelfuse, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.10. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.6 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $271.53 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.