FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Markel Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $83.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $85.00. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $82.99 per share.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Trading Up 3.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
See Also
