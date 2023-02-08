UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liontown Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liontown Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$1.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05. Liontown Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.80.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

