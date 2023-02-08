FY2023 EPS Estimates for Symbotic Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

