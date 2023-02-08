Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
