BCE Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.25.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$61.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 12-month low of C$55.66 and a 12-month high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.64%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.