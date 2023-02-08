FY2023 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.74. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion.

