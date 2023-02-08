BMO Capital Markets Boosts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.31 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taseko Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

