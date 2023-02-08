BMO Capital Markets Boosts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.31 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41.
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
