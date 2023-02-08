Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYBUF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a buy rating and set a CHF 0.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

