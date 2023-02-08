MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTYFF. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $52.62.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

