Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

