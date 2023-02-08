Stifel Nicolaus Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

