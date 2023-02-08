Citigroup Upgrades JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) to Buy

JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $12.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
