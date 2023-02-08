Citigroup Upgrades JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) to Buy

JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF opened at $12.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

