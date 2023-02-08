Financial Contrast: AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) & Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) and AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and AGF Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 11.02 AGF Management N/A N/A N/A $0.70 9.59

AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaccord Genuity Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaccord Genuity Group and AGF Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. AGF Management has a consensus target price of $8.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than AGF Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canaccord Genuity Group and AGF Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A AGF Management N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats AGF Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries. The Company’s wealth management division has Investment Advisors (IA) and professionals in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Capital Markets segment provides institutional and corporate client’s investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services with capabilities in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include a diversified mutual funds, mutual fund wrap programs, and pooled funds. The company was founded by C. Warren Goldring and Allan Manford in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

