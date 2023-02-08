Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Head to Head Survey

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -2.95% -28.35% -7.07% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coupang and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 9 0 2.67 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $22.61, indicating a potential upside of 37.44%. Kidpik has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 631.07%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Coupang.

71.6% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $20.33 billion 1.43 -$1.54 billion ($0.34) -48.38 Kidpik $17.01 million 0.43 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.91

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.87, meaning that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupang beats Kidpik on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

