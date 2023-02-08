Head-To-Head Comparison: Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) vs. Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Exhibitions and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.66%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media $118.48 million 3.99 $13.08 million $0.24 30.63

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Reservoir Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media 14.09% 2.87% 1.47%

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Premier Exhibitions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. operates as an entertainment company, which engages in the provision of museum and touring exhibitions. It develops and displays exhibitions that are presented for education and entertainment to public in outdoor parks, zoos, museums, and exhibition centers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

