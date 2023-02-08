National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) versus Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Critical Analysis

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for National Instruments and Everbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 3 3 0 2.50 Everbridge 1 4 3 0 2.25

National Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.99%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $39.44, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than National Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.66 billion 4.23 $139.64 million $1.05 51.14 Everbridge $368.43 million 3.70 -$94.80 million ($2.22) -15.36

This table compares National Instruments and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 8.43% 17.40% 9.16% Everbridge -21.04% -8.37% -1.88%

Risk and Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Everbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Instruments beats Everbridge on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third-party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

