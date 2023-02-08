Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Head to Head Comparison

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Immutep and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep N/A N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics -2,551.69% -149.84% -114.70%

Risk & Volatility

Immutep has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep $4.90 million 34.10 -$23.37 million N/A N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics $3.94 million 7.56 -$51.65 million ($1.09) -0.63

This table compares Immutep and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Immutep has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Immutep shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immutep and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Immutep beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP). The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

