Ares Management (ARES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 893,434 shares valued at $73,250,775. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after acquiring an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

