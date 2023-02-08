Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 74.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.