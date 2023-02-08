Cormark Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$81.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.63.

EQB stock opened at C$68.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.72. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$78.68.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.18 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$195.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$183.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that EQB will post 10.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

