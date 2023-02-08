Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.