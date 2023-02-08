Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

