Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

AMG opened at $170.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

