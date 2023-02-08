goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC set a C$180.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$129.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$170.60.

About goeasy

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$262.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.