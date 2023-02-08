Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

