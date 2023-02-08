Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) PT Raised to GBX 200 at UBS Group

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 200 ($2.40) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYYYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Synthomer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF opened at $1.61 on Monday. Synthomer has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

