Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $334.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.