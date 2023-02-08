MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.71.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$70.76 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.33.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

