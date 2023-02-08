Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.33. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.66.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $2,074,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

