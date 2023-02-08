Cloudflare (NET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cloudflare Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NET opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,976. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Read More
