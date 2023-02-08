Cloudflare (NET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect Cloudflare to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NET opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,976. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $410,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 365.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

