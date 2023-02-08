Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.25.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$33.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.09. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$33.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

