StockNews.com Downgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Sell

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.94 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

