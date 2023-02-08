Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.25.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE:NPI opened at C$33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$33.59 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.09. The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

