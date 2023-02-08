StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Hold

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance

BSMX stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,963 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 85,898 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

