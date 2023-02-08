BMO Capital Markets Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$46.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.25.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$33.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The firm has a market cap of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$33.59 and a 12 month high of C$47.13.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

