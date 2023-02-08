StockNews.com Upgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Buy

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

