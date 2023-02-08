StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

