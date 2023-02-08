Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$64.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.40.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$65.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.53 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

