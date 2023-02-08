Stifel Nicolaus Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$32.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.15.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

