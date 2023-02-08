Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.68.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$644.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.74. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at C$6,012,803.76.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

