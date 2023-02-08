Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.