PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Critical Comparison

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PaySign and Nogin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nogin 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Nogin.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PaySign has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.9% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Nogin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 1.16% 3.07% 0.43% Nogin N/A N/A -11.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PaySign and Nogin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $29.47 million 6.38 -$2.72 million $0.01 360.36 Nogin N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Nogin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PaySign.

Summary

PaySign beats Nogin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

