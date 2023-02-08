Head to Head Comparison: Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endesa and Neoen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endesa 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neoen 2 0 3 0 2.20

Endesa presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Endesa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endesa is more favorable than Neoen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endesa N/A N/A N/A Neoen N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Endesa and Neoen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.1% of Endesa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Endesa pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Neoen pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. Endesa pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Neoen pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neoen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endesa and Neoen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endesa N/A N/A N/A $1.46 13.14 Neoen N/A N/A N/A $41.46 0.94

Neoen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endesa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. The Distribution segment consists of distribution of electricity to consumption points. The Structure segment includes the balances and transactions of holding and financing companies. The company was founded on November 18, 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Neoen

Neoen S.A., an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia. Neoen S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Neoen S.A. is a subsidiary of Impala SAS.

