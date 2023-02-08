Truist Financial Increases Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $85.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. Post has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $98.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Post will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Post by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Post by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 223,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Post by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 208.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

